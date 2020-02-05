Senators Burr & Tillis both vote to acquit President Trump

North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senators, Richard Burr & Thom Tillis, both voted to acquit President Trump following his Senate impeachment trial.

Tillis said, "This entire impeachment effort was motivated by partisan politics and a desire to remove the President from office instead of allowing the American people to decide his fate at the ballot box in November. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied the President basic due process rights from the start and ultimately presented a weak case for removal that was rejected by the Senate. The President has been acquitted and we now need to move on. I’m committed to continuing my work to deliver more results for North Carolinians to keep our economy and military strong."

Senator Burr said, "In my 25 years representing North Carolina in Congress, I have cast thousands of votes, each with their own significance. I approached today's vote with sober and deliberate consideration, conscious of my Constitutional responsibility to serve as an impartial juror. The Senate's role is to determine whether the House has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and whether, if true, these charges rise to the level of removing the President from office. The House had ample opportunity to pursue the answers to its inquiry in order to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. They chose not to do so. Instead, investigators followed an arbitrary, self-imposed timeline dictated by political, rather than substantive, concerns. When due process threatened to slow down the march forward, they took shortcuts. The Founding Fathers who crafted our modern impeachment mechanism predicted this moment, and warned against a solely partisan and politically-motivated process. They understood that an impeachment process rooted purely in disagreements about policy would subordinate the Executive to Congress, rather than delineating it as a co-equal branch of our federal government. Instead, they believed issues that do not meet the Constitutional threshold for impeachment should be navigated through our electoral process. To remove a U.S. President from office, for the first time in our history, on anything less than overwhelming evidence of 'Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors' would effectively overturn the will of the American people. For these reasons, I voted to acquit the President on both articles of impeachment."

Also weighing in following the Senate acquittal was Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy and First District Democrat Congressman G.K. Butterfield.

Murphy said, "After more than four long, divisive and counter-productive months, impeachment is finally over and the president has been rightfully acquitted—the actions of the president did not warrant the charges. Congress has been stuck at a standstill for too long. Having been sworn into Congress only a week prior to the beginning of the impeachment inquiry, I am thankful this storm has passed and I can finally begin the legislative work eastern North Carolinians elected me to do. Congress could and should have been working on issues like healthcare, prescription drugs, border security and more instead of this tiresome and illegitimate impeachment. Hopefully, we can finally get back to tending to the business of the people. Unfortunately, I doubt that will be the case after the petty and partisan theatrics displayed by Speaker Pelosi at the State of the Union address last night. Bipartisan efforts that would benefit the American people will likely be forgone due to the Speaker's disdain for the president and her fear of giving him legislative victories. America deserves better."

Butterfield said, "I was hopeful that Senators would evaluate all of the available evidence to determine the guilt or innocence of President Trump. Republican Senators were unwilling to hear from a single witness or compel any documents to be presented during the Senate trial. The trial was incomplete and it abruptly ended when Republican Senators concluded they didn't want to know the truth. The truth and the Constitution were on trial in the Senate. Senators took a solemn oath to 'do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.' That did not happen. History will record that today's vote of acquittal will severely damage future Congresses and prevent oversight of the Executive Branch. The Nation's Founders didn't believe the President is above the law. They didn't believe that a President should be able to thumb his nose at the Congress of the United States. They didn't believe that a President should be able to blatantly refuse to answer serious charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. With this acquittal, the Founders are disappointed and the majority of Americans who wanted a fair trial are disappointed. The Constitution was dealt a severe blow from this highly partisan acquittal."

