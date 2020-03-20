Senator Burr sold stock before market losses from coronavirus

Senator Richard Burr sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February due to coronavirus concerns.

Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold roughly $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 separate transactions in late January and mid-February. This was right before the market began to fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the stock sales came just before Burr made a speech in which he predicted severe consequences from the virus, including closed schools and cutbacks in company travel, according to audio released Thursday by National Public Radio.

Burr told the audience the virus was “much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history” and “probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

There is no indication Burr had any inside information as he sold the stocks. Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels.