Sen. Bernie Sanders visiting Eastern Carolina this week

Sen. Bernie Sanders has scheduled a visit to Eastern Carolina this week, less than two weeks before Super Tuesday.

Sanders will be in the area on Wednesday and Thursday, February 26th and 27th, to attend a Presidential Forum on Poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.

He will also attend a rally in Winston-Salem.

The visit comes after rallies in both Durham and Charlotte last week that drew more than 5,000 people.

After the rally in Winston-Salem, volunteers and supporters will cast ballots for Sen. Sanders at the one-stop early voting site at Winston-Salem State University.

The Presidential Forum at the church will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The rally and early vote will begin Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the C.E. Gaines Center.

