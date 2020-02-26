Sen. Bernie Sanders makes stop in Kinston ahead of forum in Goldsboro

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders says his campaign here in the south is doing much better than in 2016, adding that he has an agenda that speaks to working families.

Late this afternoon the Vermont senator landed at the Kinston Jetport ahead of a campaign stop in Goldsboro tonight.

Sanders spoke to WITN's Matthew Herchik after getting off the plane in Kinston.

He will be joined tonight in Goldsboro by Rev. William Barber, the former head of the North Carolina NAACP.

"I think he, as much as anybody, has forced us not to forget that there are 40 million people in the richest country in the history of the world who are living in poverty," Sanders said.

Sanders says the country needs to change its national priorities. "We need a government that starts working for the working people and not just for the 1%."

The Goldsboro forum is part of the Poor People's Campaign.

The visit to Eastern Carolina comes less than a week before Super Tuesday and North Carolina's primary election.

Earlier today the senator made several stops in South Carolina ahead of their primary election this weekend.