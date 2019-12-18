Seminar held for contractors interested in Hurricane recovery efforts at Camp Lejeune

Wednesday marked another step in the Hurricane Florence recovery process for Camp Lejeune.

The North Carolina Military Business Center held its first education seminar for businesses who want to get involved in doing $1.7 billion worth of construction work on base.​

It was a packed room as contractors got together at Coastal Carolina Community College's Skills Center in Jacksonville to learn how their business can do some of the much needed hurricane recovery work at Camp Lejeune.

Scott Dorney with the North Carolina Military Business Center says, "Prime contractors are looking to do work with small businesses. Do not think this is too big for you."

Camp Lejeune had $3 billion worth of Hurricane Florence damage, and $1.7 billion of that will be new construction. That work will be divided among seven main contractors, but experts say there is high demand for small businesses to come in as subcontractors and suppliers.

Dorney says, "A lot of this work will be awarded in fiscal year 2020, so the businesses have to be ready."

Wednesday's learning opportunity was the first one at Coastal Carolina Community College, but they plan to hold them monthly, through mid 2020, or as long as there is still a need for companies wanting a slice of the business.