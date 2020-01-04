Second teen arrested in killing of girl at North Carolina mall

A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mall.

WBTV reported a 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and felony rioting in the shooting at the Concord Mills mall in suburban Charlotte.

Police said the teen is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, who was arrested earlier in the week.

Police have said the victims were not the intended target of the gunfire.