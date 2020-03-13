Second private school in area to transition to online classes

Oakwood School in Greenville is transitioning to online courses as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Head of School Dan Quesnel says the students are currently on spring break, which will be extended through March 20.

Starting Monday, March 23, Quesnel says the school will transition to online classes. He says staff will take the next week to work with families to figure out an effective way to do so.

All spring sports at the school have been suspended, which was a statewide mandate from the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association.

Quesnel says the school is also postponing prom and their annual auction set for April.

The school has not determined when online classes will end. They say they will continue to monitor the coronavirus threat and update the schedule accordingly.

