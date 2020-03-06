Second case of coronavirus confirmed in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says a person from Chatham County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

State health officials say the person traveled to Italy in late February to an area in Italy that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Chatham County health officials visited the patient's home to collect specimens, which came back positive on Thursday night. State health officials say he is in home isolation until follow-up tests come back negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will identify those on the flight with the man from Italy who might be at risk and notify public health officials in those areas.

NCDHHS says this case is unrelated to the first case. The first confirmed case was in Wake County.