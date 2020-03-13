Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Eastern Carolina

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - There is another case of coronavirus here in Eastern Carolina.
Wayne County officials said late Friday afternoon that a resident has tested presumptively positive for the virus.
The patient has been quarantined at home and the county says proper protocols are being followed.
Thursday night, Camp Lejeune announced that a Marine Corps family member who lives on base had also tested positive.
The Wayne County case brings to 16 the number of coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state.