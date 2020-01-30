Second Lady Karen Pence meeting with military spouses at Camp Lejeune

Second Lady Karen Pence is going to be in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

She will be joined by Leah Esper, the wife of Defense Secretary Mark Esper. They are going to speak to military spouses and meet with military leaders at Camp Lejeune.

The two will also visit the Creative Forces Art Therapy Program for military service members.

About a year ago, Pence started traveling throughout the country and world to address employment challenges for military spouses.

We will have coverage of their visit later today.