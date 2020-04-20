Second Greenville bus driver has coronavirus

A second Greenville Area Transit bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city says the employee last worked on Tuesday and drove Route 6. The worker was sent home for self-monitoring and today they learned that driver tested positive.

A second driver who was also sent home to self-monitor has tested negative, according to a news release.

Last week, another driver tested positive for the virus. He too drove Route 6.

The city is now "strongly recommending" that all riders on city buses wear masks. Beginning Tuesday, buses will be limited to no more than 20 passengers.

Greenville says anyone who rode that bus route last Monday or Tuesday should monitor their condition.

