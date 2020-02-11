Second Amendment motion to protect gun laws fails to get vote in Bertie County

The second amendment continues to be a hot button topic across the state and while several counties have recently passed resolutions to protect those rights, Bertie County leaders did not during a Monday night board meeting.

A motion to adopt a resolution never even made it to a vote because none of the Bertie County Commissioners seconded the motion by Commissioner Tammy Lee.

Gun owners across the state have been pushing for resolutions in their local municipalities to protect gun laws, and more than half of the 100 counties statewide have now passed some kind of resolution.

Several counties in the East including Craven, Jones, Pamlico, and Onslow recently passed resolutions as 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties.

Some residents in Bertie County said they're disappointed to see their local commissioners not stand with them.

Andrew Owenbey, who spoke at Monday night's meeting, said the draft presented was based on several other surrounding counties that have passed similar resolutions.

He said they plan to present a new resolution to the commissioners next month.