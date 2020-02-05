Search continues in Havelock for man missing since Sunday

Craven County Sheriff’s Office search teams continue looking for man missing since Sunday.

Trakoven Norris was reported missing Monday and on Wednesday, the sheriff's office had crews out searching for Norris in Havelock, where he was last seen on Sunday.

It is unknown what Norris was wearing at the time he went missing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Trakoven Norris, you're being asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498.