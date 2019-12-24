Search continues for missing man with ties to Eastern North Carolina

One family in our state has spent the days leading up to the holiday looking for one of their loved ones.

The Person County Sheriff's Office continues to look for 75-year-old William Holt, who was last seen on Friday while walking his dog.

Our sister station WRAL says he has dementia and was visiting family in Roxboro, but is from Swansboro. They also say authorities think based on his military background that he might be surviving in the cold based on some of the survival skills he learned in the past.

If you have information, call the Person County Sheriff's Office at 336-597-0500.