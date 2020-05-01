Sea turtle nesting season begins​

Sea turtle nesting season has officially begun with the start of this month.

COVID-19 has less people on the beaches, as stay at home orders remain in place, and with less people, sea turtle patrol volunteers say this could make it easier for turtles coming ashore to make their nests.

The main problem for nesting turtles is typical human interference, so fewer people at the beach means less obstacles for turtles to navigate and a darker environment when they do come on shore.

Nesting season typically runs from May first to right around Labor Day.

If you do come across a nesting sea turtle you must give them plenty of space, and officials say beach goers should remove any tents or chairs each night and fill in any holes in the sand to help these turtles out.

