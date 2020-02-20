Schools don't take any chances with the weather conditions

The snowy conditions already have many schools and businesses closed for Friday, and some schools saw early dismissals on Thursday to make sure they could get kids home safely.

Lenoir County initially planned to have a full day but dismissed early as they got a look at the updated forecast.

Lenoir County Schools PIO Patrick Homles says, "The system speeded up, we got a phone call at about 3:00 a.m. that advised us of that, and made an announcement early this morning and we ended up with an early dismissal."

Because of the threat of slick road conditions, Lenoir County Schools wanted to keep their buses, full of students, off the roads into the evening. Parents said they didn't want to be driving in it either.

Parent Heather Carson says, "I totally understand them trying to get the buses off the road and trying to keep everybody safe."

Parent Sabrina Thompson said, "With the ice coming that would definitely make the roadways pretty bad, and the snow on top of that. They just want us to be able to get our kids home safely, and then prepare for the storm."

Pitt County Schools also had an early release. Some parents, like Peggy Floyd didn't see the need. "I don't understand why we have to pick them up early today I can see tomorrow but right now it's just raining."

Pitt County Schools are canceled Friday as are Lenoir County. You can check out the full list on our homepage.

