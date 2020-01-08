Schools address hurricane readiness in Onslow County

Hurricane readiness is a top priority for education leaders across Eastern North Carolina and many of those leaders met Wednesday to discuss lessons learned from Hurricane Florence, and goals for 2020.

Leaders from 13 different school systems gathered in Jacksonville Wednesday for the education conference focused on celebrating recovery.

When Hurricane Florence devastated parts of Eastern North Carolina, many school systems had thousands, and in some cases, millions of dollars in damage.

Schools closed for weeks and in Onslow County, it was more than a month before students went back.

State leaders say it takes all levels of government to fully recover.

North Carolina Republican Senator Harry Brown said, "We tried to help them on the state level as much as we could. Again, the state can't do it all, so the locals have to get better as well, and I think they understand that. I think we heard that today, but as a state, I think, we've got to be prepared to help them."

Onslow County School leaders said they bettered their preparedness by communicating with contractors and having bids on the table for recovery construction work before a storm develops.