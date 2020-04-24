School staff cheer on J.H. Rose seniors picking up caps and gowns

Staff at one high school in the east had a special surprise for seniors they haven't seen in a while.

Although the 356 seniors at JH Rose High School will have to attend the rest of their classes online and are unsure as to whether they will have a graduation, they were able to laugh and smile with staff and teachers as they picked up their caps and gowns.

The school usually plans for students to pick up their caps and gowns in person, but with the coronavirus this year, they were only able to do a curbside pickup.

But, teachers and staff made it fun by yelling and holding encouraging signs for their seniors.

"We don't want them to think we forgot them in the scope of the big coronavirus and what it's done to their senior year," said the school's lead counselor, Christa Monroe. "We just want to make sure that they know we love them and we miss them."

JH Rose's principal was on the same page. "Viruses are contagious but there's so many other things that are contagious," she said. "Joy and happiness and laughter and excitement and confidence and courage. And we want to make sure that we're encouraging each other in that way and spreading that."