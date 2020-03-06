School class ring lost in Greenville found 27-years later

After losing his class ring in 1993, one local man now has it back thanks to a construction company.

Shea Dorsey was a student at JH Rose High School and went out for a run near ECU when he lost his ring.

27-years later a crew from Trader Construction was digging up the sidewalk at the corner of Reade Circle and East Fifth Street as part of the town creek culvert project, and in the debris they found the ring with Dorsey's name engraved on the side.

The company able to track him down and return his ring. Dorsey said he never thought he would see it again.

