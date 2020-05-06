School buses will become Wi-Fi hotspots

School buses will become wireless hot spots this summer in several Eastern Carolina counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper says more than 280 buses will bring internet access to areas that lack it. That will help more students connect to school online, said the governor.

There are 29 counties in the program, including Bertie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Wayne counties.

The program is being funded from donations by AT&T, Google, and Duke Energy Foundation.

The first 156 devices are expected to be delivered today to participating counties.

The buses will park in locations like a school nutrition meal site or a grocery store, so students can use the Wi-Fi to turn in assignments, download materials, and connect with teachers.

