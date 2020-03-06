School board candidate fired after Facebook racial slur post

There are calls for a man who won a school board primary to drop out of the race after he posted a racial slur on social media.

Eric Whitfield is one of four Republicans who will be on the ballot for November's Board of Education race in Onslow County.

Whitfield recently used the term "ignorant darkies" in a Facebook post. "He controls the ignorant darkies in his community. He can't stand when they are out of his control," Whitfield wrote.

Whitfield said he was commenting on a post made by Al Burgess, the former head of the local NAACP, who had remarked on the nomination of Mark Robinson. The African-American Robinson, who has no prior political experience, came out on top in a crowded field for lieutenant governor on the GOP ticket.

Reached via text today, Whitfield said he'd have more to say on Tuesday. "I never meant to hurt anybody," Whitfield said, "I was just defending the legitimacy of Mark Robinson's candidacy."

The comment has already cost Whitfield his job. Jacksonville Christian Academy said it fired him on Thursday. Whitfield was an instructor at the school for the past year and a half.