Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers

A new phone scam is spoofing the FBI's real number.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office say its main number is popping up on caller ID's across the state, but it's not them calling. Instead, it's scammers spoofing their number to try and trick you into picking up.

During these types of scams... the caller will pretend they are government officials and try to collect money from you.

The FBI is offering some tips to protect yourself:

- Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls.

- Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have ties and did not initiate contact.

- A government agency or legitimate business will never ask you to pay a fee or a fine using a third-party form of payment, such as a gift card.

- Scammers count on your lack of knowledge, so take the time to educate yourself about any offer you receive.

- Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right or sound too good to be true, hang up.

The Internet Crimes Complaint Center says more than 12,000 people nationwide have fallen victim to these types of scams in 2019, with losses totaling over $112,000,000.