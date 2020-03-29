Savings at the pump: Gas prices on decline during coronavirus crisis

Due to coronavirus concerns dragging down the demand for oil used in transportation, gas prices have been lower than normal in eastern Carolina.

In Kinston, prices were reported as low as $1.33 on Sunday. While Gas Buddy in Washington saw prices fall to $1.55.

However, in Greenville, prices are still teetering around $1.80.

Many residents at the pumps say they were willing to drive to other cities to save money on gas.

And while gas stations in the Kinston area had the cheapest prices, there weren't as many people filling up as normal.

But the ones that were, are happy to save money on gas during times like this.

"I do a whole lot of traveling. So, you know, the cheaper the gas, the better it is for my pockets," said Kinston resident Eddie Parker.

"It helps my pocketbook. I'm on disability and, you know, every penny counts," added fellow resident Brenda Shepherd.

AAA.com says the current national average is about $2.00 per gallon, which is almost $.45 lower than it was a month ago.

