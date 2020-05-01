Saving Graces: Sophie

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sophie.

Saving Graces says Sophie not quite ready for adoption yet, but will be soon.

She is one of many kittens looking for forever homes. Volunteers say they just rescued a litter of four kittens, including three boy tabby's and one girl. Their names are Bouncer, Pouncer, Blessing and Beebop.

If you are interested in adopting, Saving Graces is still accepting applications and meeting people in person at Pet Smart by appointment.

The shelter is also looking for kitten food and formula donations as they head into the busy kitten food.

For more information, click here.​