Saving Graces: Nora

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Nora.

Nora is a short-haired black and white tuxedo cat who was found as a stray in Mount Olive by a grandmother of a volunteer.

The volunteer hurried to help her grandmother and soon became the foster mom to Nora.

Nora is now looking for her forever home! She is 5-6 months old with a sweet personality. Volunteers say she loves attention and to be held.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

