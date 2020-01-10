Saving Graces: Nemo

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Nemo.

Nemo is one of six siblings that are all full of life and energy.

Volunteers say Nemo is affectionate and cuddly, so he would make the perfect pet for a loving home.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.