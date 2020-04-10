Saving Graces: Maycie

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines kitten is Levi.

Levi is a cute little boy who is about six months old. Volunteers say he was found with a group of kittens all living on their own. The shelter took him in and they are now hoping to find him the forever home he deserves.

Volunteers say now is a better time than ever to adopt because so many people are at home, which will give them time to bond with their new pet.

Saving Graces is still able to meet up with potential adopters.

If you are not ready to adopt, you can still help out. Volunteers are asking for food donations, which can be dropped off in their bin at Pet Smart.