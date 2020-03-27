Saving Graces: Maycie

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Maycie.

Maycie is a tabby brown cat with piercing green eyes.

Volunteers say she was found at an apartment complex off Firetower Road, along with her litter of kittens. Volunteers think her owner lived in the apartment complex, but left her and her newborns behind.

Maycie is very attentive and caring cat, according to volunteers.

Right now, Saving Graces is not set up in Pet Smart, but they are approving adoptions online.

Adopting pets is safe right now. Animals cannot carry COVID-19, according to researchers.