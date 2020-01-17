Saving Graces: Mariah

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mariah.

Mariah is a pretty Siamese cat. She was born sometime in 2011 and was living outdoors in the yard of a family.

She had several litters before a volunteer became aware of her. When she went to check on them, the volunteer found Mariah and the kittens near the point of starvation, riddled with fleas and worms and living in an open shed near a busy highway.

The volunteer scooped up the family and nursed them back to health with a lot of food and love.

Mariah is very affectionate, gets along well with other cats and loves to cuddle.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.