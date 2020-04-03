Saving Graces: Lyra

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lyra.

Lyra has black and white fur and volunteers say she is loving and sweet.

Volunteers say Lyra came to the shelter after volunteers say her owner suffered a stroke and had to move into a home for care. She wouldn't be able to take care of the cat anymore, so the shelter jumped right in.

Right now, you can adopt online, but Saving Graces says they can meet potential adopters at Pet Smart.

They're also asking for donations to the Pet Food Pantry to make sure pets are fed during the pandemic. You can donate

online.​