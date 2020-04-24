Saving Graces: Lulu

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lulu.

Volunteers say she is very outgoing and does well in homes with other cats and kids. She is 8 months old, but she has two much older siblings who are 13 and 15 years old. They are available for adoption as well.

The senior cats are mild mannered and would be fine adopted together or separately.

Saving Graces is currently asking for donations on their website to help with food and litter. They are also asking for donations to the food pantry right now.

If you're interested in adopting, you can apply online and they can meet you for a private showing. You can also e-mail savinggraces4@aol.com.