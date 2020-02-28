Saving Graces: Lita

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lita.

Lita is five years old and a bit shy, but makes for a great cuddle buddy.

Her foster mom says she does well with other cats and dogs, so she would be a great addition to any family.

Saving Graces volunteers are warning pet owners to get their cats spayed or neutered ahead of kitten season this spring.

Saving Graces will be at Pet Smart from March 2-7.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.