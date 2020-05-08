Saving Graces: Inky and Ash

This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Inky and Ash.

They are both in need of a new home and volunteers say they would like them to stay together.

Ash is a sweet, older cat. Her foster mom says she has a relaxed personality and is not extremely social.

Inky, on the other hand, is very chatty. Volunteers say she is a sweetheart and loves to be pet.

There are currently three kittens available for adoption: Bebop, Bouncer and Pouncer. Volunteers say four more will be available soon, including Miso, Sushi, Bachi and Zappari.

If you are interested in adopting, Saving Graces is still accepting applications and meeting people in person at Pet Smart by appointment.

