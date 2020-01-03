Saving Graces: Honey Smacks

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Honey Smacks.

The adorable kitten named after cereal is one of four. Her siblings are also named after flavorful breakfast snacks: Kix, Apple Jack and Captain Crunch.

Volunteers say Honey Smacks is spunky, curious and very loving.

She will be ready for adoption once she is spayed/ neutered, which volunteers believe will be sometime in mid-January. Applications are being accepted now for any of the four siblings.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.