Saving Graces: Dexter

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Dexter.

Dexter was found as a stray by Greenville Animal Protective Services and when no owner ever showed up to claim him, Saving Graces came to the rescue.

Volunteers say he is an outgoing and affectionate boy that a couple of officers wanted to keep for themselves if they had room for any more pets. They say he loves everybody and is very playful.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

