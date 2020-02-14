Saving Graces: Chochie

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Chochie.

Chochie and his brother Milo were rescued by a volunteer at Saving Graces. The volunteer says she found them in danger in the middle of a road and both of them needed medical attention. They are now well and on their way to recovery.

Chochie is a lovable, sweet kitten with a calm personality.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.