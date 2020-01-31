Saving Graces: Brad Kitt and Jennifurr

The rumors may be true, look who's back together again! Brad Kitt and Jennifurr stopped the WITN studio Friday morning hoping to find their forever home.

The pair is one of six siblings, including Catrick Swayze, who came on the show last week.

The family was found as infants in the cold without a mom. A kind family took them in to bottle-feed and protect them. Once they were old enough for adoption, they took them to the shelter to be adopted.

Brad Kitt and Jennifurr are both very affectionate. The two love to be together, so Saving Graces volunteers are asking that they be adopted together.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.