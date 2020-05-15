Saving Graces: Bebop and Zaparri

It's kitten season and Saving Graces 4 Felines has many options for a new member of your family.

Bebop and Zaparri are currently available for adoption. Volunteers say they are extremely lovable and would make great companions for anyone.

Volunteers say to keep an eye out for Scotty, Sophie, Sylvester and Spencer who will be available in the coming weeks.

As kitten season starts to ramp up and more cats are rescued, volunteers are asking for donations on their Facebook page or website.

If you are interested in adopting, Saving Graces is still accepting applications and meeting people in person at Pet Smart by appointment. For more information, click here.​​