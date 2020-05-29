Saving Graces: Abra, Alakazam and Cadabra

It's kitten season and Saving Graces 4 Felines has a lot of options for a new addition to your family.

Abra, Alakazam and Cadabra will be available for adoption by mid-June. Volunteers say they were rescued after someone abandoned seven kittens.

They are now doing well and are described as the sweetest little kittens and playful too! They will be ready for adoption late next week.

Saving Graces is taking applications right now and most kittens will be ready to go to their homes by the middle of June.

If an application is approved, they will meet with adopters at Pet Smart.