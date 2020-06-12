Saving Graces: Spencer

This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spencer.

Spencer is about 9 weeks old and currently in a foster home. He was taken in after he was found abandoned outside of a grocery store.

His foster family says he is very active and affectionate. They say he gets along great with other cats and will certainly keep you entertained!

You can fill out an application on the Saving Graces website. Once you're approved, volunteers say they will meet up with you at PetSmart.

If you don't want a pet but still want to give back, they are accepting donations via PayPal on their website or in the bin outside of PetSmart.