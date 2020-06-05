Saving Graces: Simon and Penelope

This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Simon and Penelope.

The brother and sister were in a loving home, but unfortunately, their owner passed away. Volunteers say they are bonded and would like to keep them in the same home.

Volunteers say they are both loving and used to a lot of attention.

The adoption fees for them have been waived thanks to a gracious donation from the friends of their previous owner. You can fill out an application for them online.

The shelter is also looking for donations for kitten food online via PayPal or by dropping it off in the bin located in the entrance of Petsmart.

