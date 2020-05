This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Spencer and Sylvester.

Volunteers say the kittens were found abandoned near grocery stores, hungry and in need of being rescued.

The kittens are playful, loving and way too cute, as volunteers describe them!

If you are interested in adopting, you can fill out an application online.​​

The shelter says they are also looking for donations to help with the busy kitten season.