Saving Graces: Catrick Swayze

Don't put kitty in a corner!

Catrick Swayze stopped by the WITN studio Friday morning hoping to find his forever home.

Catrick is one of six. His siblings are also have catchy names, including Brad Kitt, Cat Stevens, Jenifurr, Whispurr and Cameow.

They were found as infants in the cold without a mom. A kind family took them in to bottle-feed and protect them. Once they were old enough for adoption, they took them to the shelter to be adopted.

Volunteers say all six are very affectionate and love to be held.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All animals at Saving Graces are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

For more information, you can contact Saving Graces at (252) 355-3404.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.

Please share this link and video to help Catrick Swayze find a loving home!