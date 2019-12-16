Santa visits Aces for Autism

Santa paid an early Christmas visit to the Aces for Autism educational center Monday.

A sensitivity trained Santa made time for kids in Greenville before the Christmas holiday next week.

Santa offered hugs and high fives, and shared toys like Lego's and stuffed animals with the kids.

All of the kids had the chance to make Christmas crafts with and interact with Santa in their own individual ways.

Aces for Autism co-founder Bobbie Robinson says traditional venues for Santa visits like shopping malls can be overwhelming for autistic kids and their parents. She says this visit is about letting kids enjoy the Christmas tradition in a way they are comfortable with.

Robinson says, "It creates a one on one experience with Santa where there's no one else around except for them and Santa. and they can just enjoy that moment with him."

Robinson says this is the first year Santa has visited the center, but they're hoping he makes it an annual tradition.