Sanderson Farms says employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Kinston plant

Sanderson Farms says that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at their Kinston processing plant.

Mike Cockrell, chief financial officer of Sanderson Farms, says that the person works in the processing plant on Sanderson Way.

Cockrell says that when an employee tests positive they are sending them home and anyone who works next to them for 14 days or until cleared by a healthcare professional.

Cockrell did not have the date the person tested positive or how many employees who worked around the person were sent home.

Health professionals at the plant are keeping an eye out for anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Cockrell says.

We're told that everyone who enters the plant receives a temperature check and are required to wear masks. The plant says it has also installed partitions in work rooms and common areas.

Cockrell says that they have approximately 1,500 employees at the Kinston plant.

Sanderson Farms says that their plants continue to operate normally.

Cockrell says that they aired on the side of caution earlier this month at a plant in Moultrie, Georgia. He says that around 424 employees live in Daughtry, Georgia, which has been hard hit by COVID-19. Those 424 employees were sent home to isolate for 14 days and are just now starting to return to work.

As of Monday morning, Lenoir County has 21 cases of COVID-19 according to DHHS.