Sanders heads to Durham, Charlotte for campaign rallies

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is returning to North Carolina to build support in a Super Tuesday state.

Bernie Sanders (Cutout Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sanders scheduled rallies on Friday morning in Durham and in the afternoon in Charlotte. The Vermont senator is trying to build on momentum from a victory in Tuesday's New Hampshire presidential primary and an essential first-place tie last week in Iowa's caucuses.

Sanders last visited North Carolina in September, but he's back now that early in-person voting for the March 3 primary started Thursday. Michael Bloomberg held rallies on Thursday in the Triad and in Raleigh.

