Same Powers Ministry provides meals for Vidant Beaufort staff

A local ministry served hundreds of hot meals for healthcare workers here in the east Wednesday.

Same Powers Ministry and Catering prepared more than 500 grilled chicken lunches for employees at Vidant Beaufort Hospital and adjacent medical facilities. (WITN)

The Beaufort County based ministry typically serves people overcoming addiction and often feeds members of the homeless population.

Wendy Temple organized the effort and says they wanted to make sure that local healthcare workers knew that the community appreciated them, and brought their catering operation directly to the hospital.

Temple says, "Our healthcare workers and all of the people that are in the face of the public every single day all day they never know what they're going to walk into, and we just want to let them know how much we appreciate them, how much we love them."

Vidant staff picked up the lunches and distributed them to every department throughout the facility.

The entire staff was treated to barbecued chicken, vegetables, and sweet potatoes.