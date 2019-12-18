Salvation Army distributes toys in New Bern

A happy holiday is coming for many families in the east who will now have toys to put under the tree this year thanks to the help of one organization just seven days before Christmas.

The Salvation Army in New Bern distributed toys and bicycles to the families adopted as part of their Angel Tree holiday donation drive.

The efforts supported families in both Craven and Pamlico Counties.

Ninety-Seven percent of the families approved during the application process received toys from remote control cars, Barbie Dolls, tablets and more.

The drive began on November 7th with the gifts coming as donations from organizational partners and family members across the community.

Captain Curtis Kratz says they wanted to get the presents to families with plenty of time to wrap them before the holiday. "It's always important to make sure families can celebrate Christmas together as family. No matter what you believe. Obviously being able to have a gift, and being able to celebrate together is something that's always important. I think more people should be focusing on that and just being together during these times."

Kratz says the goal is to help empower people so they eventually will not have to come to them and can ultimately make donations to the Angel Tree program.