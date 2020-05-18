Salons & barbershops ask state to allow them to reopen

Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that state leaders are hopeful phase two of the state's re-opening plan will begin as scheduled on Friday. But workers in one hard-hit industry are putting legal pressure on the state to allow them to open sooner.

Just like a federal judge overruled the state's restrictions on places of worship, hair salons and barbershops are now fighting for the same ruling. Stylists and salon owners in North Carolina are following a similar path to get back to work.

Last week, a group called the "Hair is Essential Association," sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper asking his office to allow salons and barbershops to re-open and get back to work by noon Monday.

The letter said, “People have the inalienable right to earn a living,” and that the restrictions on hair stylists and barbers "Have violated the essence of the constitution."

The group is planning to move forward with a lawsuit that to be filed Monday after no update was provided during the governor’s 2 p.m. press conference.

Salon owner, Adele Ange of Adele's Salon, said the restrictions are crippling those with bills still flowing in.

"I haven't received help yet. I know some have, some haven't. But regardless it's not enough to cover the expenses that we have on top of us. So, it has been a hardship on every one of us."

The Hair is Essential Association has hired the same attorney to represent them, who represented church leaders in their case.

Many salon owners said they were already taking precautions before they were shut down by having people wait outside in their cars, sanitizing equipment, and cleaning all surfaces after each customer. They don't believe it's fair for big box stores to be open, while small salons and shops remain closed.

A similar lawsuit was filed by hairstylists last week in California. A number of states have already reopened salons including Arizona, Kansas, and West Virginia.