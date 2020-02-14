Saints and sacrifices: The real history behind Valentine's Day

It's time to show your sweetheart some love for Valentine's Day!

Since the Renaissance, we've been exchanging Valentine's Day cards.

Those tokens of love grew into a more commercial venture by the Victorian era. Today we have balloons, chocolates and jewelry to add to the mix.

The holiday's actual origin is up for debate. Some credit the pope back in 496. History says he was trying to distract from a Roman Fertility Festival that happened in mid-February.

Another popular theory is Saint Valentine married Roman soldiers in secret when the emperor preferred to have single men in the army. That got the saint martyred. If you would like to avoid that fate with your significant other, you should pick up some flowers or a card today.